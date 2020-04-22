BOX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BOX)

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,714 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,876% compared to the typical daily volume of 188 put options.

BOX opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. BOX has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. The company had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

In other BOX news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $16,313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 898.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.