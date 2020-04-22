Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Increased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 0.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,969.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 336,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 319,811 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.