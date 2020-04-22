BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BOK Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

