Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on First Commonwealth Financial’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

FCF stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 3,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

