Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Services Inc (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services Inc (OTCBB:CZFS) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.41.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.