Boenning Scattergood Comments on Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $514.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

