Boenning Scattergood Comments on CNB Financial Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNB Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million.

CCNE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. CNB Financial has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $244.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13,803.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 5,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $343,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

