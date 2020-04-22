Boenning Scattergood Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

FBC stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

