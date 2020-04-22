Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

BLMN traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,998,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 284,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

