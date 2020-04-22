Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 66,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 100,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 34,869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

