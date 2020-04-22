BitRent (RNTB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,314.49

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. BitRent has a total market cap of $22,314.49 and $1.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitRent has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One BitRent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, HitBTC, YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.26 or 0.02673087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00221105 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About BitRent

BitRent launched on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io . The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

