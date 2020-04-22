Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.0388 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $714,775.75 and approximately $205.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000117 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.