BitBall (BTB) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. BitBall has a market capitalization of $261,471.36 and $87,591.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033497 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00046648 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,073.89 or 1.01196702 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00062897 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000747 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,218,894 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

