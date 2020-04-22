Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Hits $696,623.81

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $696,623.81 and approximately $571.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

