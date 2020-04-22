Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $325.40.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $329.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.