Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Hold Rating from Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $316.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.40.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $329.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.