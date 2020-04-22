BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR alerts:

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.72. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.