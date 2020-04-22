BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.29. BIO-TECHNE posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,999. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $223.29.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

