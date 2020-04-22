BidaskClub Upgrades Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SOHU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sohu.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sohu.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $325.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.76. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.86 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 55,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

