BidaskClub Upgrades RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on REAL. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealReal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.93.

REAL opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $826.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,260,508.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $218,058.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 271,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,035 shares of company stock worth $1,061,661.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 844,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 309,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

