BidaskClub Upgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGIO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 67,215 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 108,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

