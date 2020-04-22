BidaskClub Lowers Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

VREX stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $916.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.42. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,886 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.