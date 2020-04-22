BidaskClub Downgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,178.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $26,190.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $24,140,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 67,167 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

