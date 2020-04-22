BidaskClub Downgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

GLDD stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 6.93%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 785,666 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 860,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 563,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 353,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,018,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,050,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after acquiring an additional 193,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

