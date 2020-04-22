Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $608.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 112.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.0% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 361,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

