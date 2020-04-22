Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $8,221,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 478,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,053,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

NYSE:BDX traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.49 and a 200-day moving average of $254.33. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.