Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

