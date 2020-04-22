BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BBAVY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAVY opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

