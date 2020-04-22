Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €83.00 ($96.51) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s current price.

BAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.88 ($94.05).

FRA:BAYN traded up €1.56 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €59.60 ($69.30). The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,947 shares. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.03.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

