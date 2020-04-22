Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.15

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 7873208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Separately, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.10 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

