Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Sidoti from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBSI. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,893. The company has a market cap of $308.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

