Barclays Reiterates “€3.00” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.00 ($3.49) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €3.16 ($3.67).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

