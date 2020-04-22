Barclays Reiterates “€23.50” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.22 ($33.98).

VIV traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €20.32 ($23.63). 2,677,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.91. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

