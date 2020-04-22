Barclays Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $18.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $21.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLB. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

NYSE:SLB opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $46.17.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

