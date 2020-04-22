BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $107.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.67. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

BFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on BankFinancial in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.