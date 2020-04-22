Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.35

Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share by the bank on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BNKR stock opened at GBX 881.46 ($11.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 842.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 940.71. The company has a current ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Bankers Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 9.19 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.65).

About Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

