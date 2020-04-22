Bank Ozk (OZK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

