Bank of Marin Bancorp Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $417.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,060 shares of company stock valued at $354,555. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

