Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a report issued on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.24.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $121.03. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

