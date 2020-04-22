Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4154 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Banco Santander-Chile has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banco Santander-Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $30.47.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.04 million. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

