BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.05 million.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. 3,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.26. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other news, Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David R. Harlow acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,440 shares of company stock worth $619,939. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

