B. Riley Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.66). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $13.53 on Monday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cinemark by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cinemark by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,864,000 after buying an additional 440,372 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

