B. Riley Comments on Progressive Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.50. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. 619,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

