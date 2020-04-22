B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of On Deck Capital in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

On Deck Capital stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.08. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

