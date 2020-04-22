AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avita Medical Limited operates as a medical technology company. The company develops and distributes products in Regenerative and Respiratory Medicine. Avita’s regenerative and tissue-engineered products provide revolutionary solutions utilizing the patient’s own skin and the regenerative capability of the human body to treat a wide range of wounds, scars and skin defects. The Company’s lead product, ReCell(R) Spray?On Skin (R), is used in a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. It manufactures and sells a range of spacers for the paediatric, adolescent and adult market. Avita Medical Limited is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

RCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Monday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $49,936,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth about $147,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

