AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $4.23. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 249,083 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 225.40% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $908,000.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

