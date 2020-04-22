AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $4.23. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 249,083 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $908,000.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.