Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 25%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) shares fell 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 340,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 456,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

