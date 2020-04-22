AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.66.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.