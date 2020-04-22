AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on T. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

AT&T stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,797,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,422,720. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

