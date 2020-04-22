AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.66.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

